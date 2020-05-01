Gov. Cooper: ‘Hopeful’ signs on Covid-19 benchmarks but progress is mixed

With a decision looming next week on loosening stay-at-home restrictions, Gov. Roy Cooper said Thursday that there are some encouraging signs in the state’s fight to halt the spread of Covid-19. But not every indicator is moving in the right direction yet.

“North Carolinians have made tremendous sacrifices, and it is making a difference,” Cooper said in a news release. “We remain hopeful that the trends will be stable enough to move into Phase 1 next week.”

The number of Covid-19 cases increased this week, but two other important indicators — the number of tests conducted and the percentage of those that are positive — were encouraging.

“We need to keep up the actions that will slow the spread of the virus. The good news is that we know we can do this,” said Mandy Cohen, secretary of the state department of health and human services.

Benchmarks and progress

Last week, N.C. officials laid out a three-phase plan to begin reopening the state after May 8, but positive trends toward several benchmarks must happen first.