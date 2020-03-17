List of Charlotte Black-owned restaurants for take-out and delivery

On Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper ordered the state’s restaurants and bars to discontinue dine-in services to prevent the spread of COVID-19. It followed previous executive orders meant to limit gatherings that crowded people within six feet of each other.

No doubt that the restrictions will be a hard hit to businesses, particularly small businesses — and even more, Black businesses.

“This is added economic stress for businesses that were already on a path that was fragile,” said Cathay Dawkins, founder of Black Business Owners of Charlotte. “It’s vital that the community understands what we’re facing and that we put as many resources as we can into Black businesses. We’re concerned that even more doors may close.”

Restaurants and bars can continue take-out and delivery services, so we’ve compiled a list of Black-owned businesses providing those options during the coronavirus outbreak. While third-party apps like Postmates and DoorDash offer convenience, consider placing your order directly with the restaurants so they can get the full value of your order.

Additionally, many locations are distributing meals to students during Charlotte-Mecklenburg school closures. We’ve listed those, too.

We’ll keep adding to the list, so check back for updates.

Carryout/delivery

1501 South Mint

1501 S. Mint St., 980-237-7809

Deals include 20% off to-go orders and 15% off grab-and-go items. Customers can get a free $10 gift card with the purchase of $25 or more.

Anntony’s Caribbean Cafe

6434-F W. Sugar Creek Rd., 704-598-6863

Call ahead to order or use the following food-delivery apps: Uber Eats, DoorDash, ezCater and Postmates.

Cuzzo’s Cuisine

3418 Tuckaseegee Rd., 980-298-6811

Order online using DoorDash, Postmates and Menufy food-delivery apps.

Leah & Louise

301 Camp Rd. (Camp North End)

The grand opening scheduled for Friday, March 20 has been postponed.

“We’re working to launch curbside and delivery services as soon as Friday. Gift card options and third-party delivery are also likely to roll out soon,” chef and co-owner Greg Collier says.

Leah & Louise restaurant owners Chef Greg and Subrina Collier.

Londa’s Place

3635 Mt. Holly-Huntersville Rd., 980-299-6461

Customers are encouraged to call ahead for carryout orders. Owner Yolanda Crowder says they’re working to start delivery services. Delivery options currently available on third-party apps DoorDash and Grubhub.

LuLu’s Maryland-style Chicken and Seafood

2400 Tuckaseegee Rd., 980-498-0838

Guests are encouraged to call ahead for curbside orders.

Mr. Charles Chicken & Fish

3100 Statesville Rd., 704-333-0455

8006 Cambridge Commons Dr., 704-595-7410

Order online using DoorDash, Grubhub, Postmates and ezCater food-delivery apps.

The Nappy Chef

5933 Albemarle Rd., 980-219-7478

Customers can order online through DoorDash.

STATS Restaurant & Bar

3425 David Cox Rd., 980-474-1325

Place your to-go order by calling the restaurant or get your meal delivered through Postmates. Temporary business hours are now Wednesday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.

Uptown Yolk

224 E. 7th St. (inside 7th Street Public Market)

Curbside ordering is available through the ChowNow app. Place your order online and list the make/model/color of your car in the comments. Pull up in front of 7th Street Public Market and staff will bring your order to you.

What The Fries

See schedule for food truck locations

Chef Jamie Barnes, who co-owns What The Fries food truck with chef Greg Williams, says they’re taking steps to reduce contact and long wait times in close proximity to others.

What the Fries is offering a Grab-&-Go meal for $11 that includes a turkey sandwich or turkey and pimento cheese sandwich, house-made mustard green slaw, house-made chips, and a drink.

Veltree

7945 N. Tryon St. #110, 980-355-0075

Order online using DoorDash and Postmates food-delivery apps.

Customers can place their orders inside but will have to wait outside of the restaurant while food is prepared. Business hours have shortened to Tuesday to Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday from noon to 7 p.m.

Tree Kelty-Jacobs (left) and Velvet “Chef Vel” Jacobs (right), owners of Veltree, a vegan soul food cafe in north Charlotte.

Providing food/resources during school closures

Cuzzo’s Cuisine

3418 Tuckaseegee Rd., 980-298-6811

Will provide free food for kids ages 12 and under, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

LuLu’s Maryland-style Chicken and Seafood

2400 Tuckaseegee Rd., 980-498-0838

Will provide free lunches to students Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. via curbside service.

“Our goal is to not only provide Charlotteans with quality meals in a safe environment, but to also give back to the community that has given so much to us,” says co-owner Miketa Proctor.

Mr. Charles Chicken & Fish

3100 Statesville Rd., 704-333-0455

8006 Cambridge Commons Dr., 704-595-7410

At lunchtime on Tuesday, March 17, the area in front of the take-out counter was packed, and a line stretched out the door and down the side of the building.

Both locations are giving away free two-piece snacks for K-12 students in the National School Lunch Program, Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Students must be present to receive the lunch. The service will continue until school reopens or until a government feeding program is put in place.

“We just wanted to help out the community, be a good cause and help our families and children,” says manager Michael Rhynes, who estimates they have served more than 100 children over last two days.

Grocery stores

Several grocery stores are shrinking hours in response to COVID-19.

Harris Teeter

March 17-18, stores will close at 9 p.m. Effective March 19, stores will operate 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. until further notice. People can also order groceries online through its Expresslane service.

Publix

Stores will close at 8 p.m. until further notice. Customers can take advantage of delivery or curbside grocery pickup. Visit publix.com for details.

Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s stores will be open from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Walmart

Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice. Home delivery and store pickup options are available by visiting walmart.com.

