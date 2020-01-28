A note about diversity events before Black History Month begins

We’re in that magical time of year, between Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and the beginning of March, when a plethora of diversity conversations are held and initiatives launched.

We trot out our favorite set of diverse Charlotteans and ask the same questions: 1) Why is diversity important? 2) Do you feel like we’re making progress? 3) How can we fix the system?

While likely well-intentioned, most times, it’s the wrong approach toward anything meaningful. Why? Let’s examine.

Lack of intentionality

These conversations often are very broad. Event organizers typically lump as many people in the diverse bucket as possible and spread the conversation among several groups. This strategy masks the lack of results and outcomes. Progress is achieved when we’re intentional about who we’re targeting.

Progress is not a feeling

With all the data collection tools at our disposal, it’s easy to quantify how Charlotte is doing when it comes to diversity and inclusion. Focusing on how a few people feel about its progress is overly subjective.