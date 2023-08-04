QCity Metro is hosting our first ever Women Thrive Conference is happening in Charlotte on Saturday October 7th, 2023.

The Women Thrive Conference invites women in entrepreneurship to spend the day learning how to take their business to the next level. Attendees will fall in one of two categories, helping them decide which sessions to attend throughout the day.

The conference sessions will be lead by experts in topics ranging from business financing, to securing grants, to web design and more. All designed to give attendees actionable insights on starting or growing their business.

The conference will be taking place at First Baptist Church West, 1801 Oaklawn Avenue

Charlotte, NC 28216 from 8am to 5pm.

Thank you to our sponsor:

Wells Fargo donated roughly $420 million through the Open for Business Fund, which has provided more than 200 Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) and other nonprofits with resources to help diverse small business owners thrive. Small businesses are the backbone of our communities – and Wells Fargo is committed to making meaningful investments to help them succeed, including a $20 million grant to Foundation For The Carolinas to establish the Beyond Open grant program.

Agenda

8:00am – Breakfast

8:30am – Opening remarks and welcome from QCity Metro

8:35am – Round table discussion with 4 successful Black female business owners in Charlotte

Hear four women discuss their entrepreneurship journey with entrepreneurship coach, Donna Maria. Plus time for Q&A.

9:40am

Starters: 5 things you need to know to launch a business Hear from entrepreneurship coach, Donna Maria, on not just the basics of launching a business, but also how to ensure you will see success and happiness while on your journey. Scalers: 5 things you need to scale your business Hear from (TBD), on how to delegate, lead yourself, protect your assets, add multiple streams of income and more as you look to grow your business.

10:50am – Securing grants and loans

Hear from Tamika Stafford, minority business expert at U.S. Bank about when the time is right to ask for funding, what to consider when you’re asking, who you should be asking, and what to do if you’re business isn’t ready to receive funding.

12:00pm – Lunch

1:00pm

Starters: how to find your target audience and start marketing Learn how to use social media, texting, newsletters and more to spread the word about your business. Learn how to expand and use your network to help grow your business. Scalers: Leadership & delegating Delegation is something many business owners struggle with. Learn best practices for hiring, delegating work to employees & vendors, and how to become a strong leader.

2:10pm – Branding: a never ending process

Whether your business is established or still just an idea, you’re never done branding it to your customers, funders and supporters.

3:20pm – Creating and perfecting your business pitch

Pitching is hard. Learn from (TBD) about how to make your business pitch succinct, engaging and thorough.

4:30pm – Top 10 things every business website should have

Web designer, (TBD), will talk through the ten basics of website design that puts your customers experience first.

5:00pm – Cocktail hour!

Head over to ___ bar to mingle with all the thriving women in entrepreneurship you’ve met throughout the day, and enjoy drink discounts.