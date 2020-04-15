Qcity Biz

Has your Mecklenburg business applied for a county loan?

Small businesses hurt by Covid-19 may apply for a low-interest loan, but the money is going fast.
By Glenn Burkins
April 15, 2020

Tuesday was the first day that small businesses in Mecklenburg County could apply for financial assistance under a Covid-19 program approved by county commissioners.

By all indications, the $6 million set aside will not last long.

At yesterday’s commissioners’ meeting, County Manager Dena Diorio said applications were coming in at a brisk pace – and many already had been approved.

The county offers two programs:

Covid-19 Small Business Emergency Stabilization Loan Fund –$5 million:

Small businesses (up to 50 employees) in Mecklenburg County may apply for loans of $5,000 – $35,000. Funds may be used to cover the day-to-day operations and expenses related to running a business. Loans are available with up to 10-year terms at an interest rate of 3%.

On Day 1, the county received 139 applications. Sixty-nine applications totaling $1.8 million are under review. Thirteen have been approved for loans totaling $400,000.

Micro Business Stabilization Fund — $1 million:

Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds to support micro businesses with up to five employees who have been negatively impacted by Covid-19. Funds are available to micro businesses in Mecklenburg towns and unincorporated areas – with the exception of Mint Hill and Charlotte). Loans of up to $10,000.

On Day 1, the county received 13 applications that qualified for the program, requesting loans totaling $105,000. (Forty-seven applications did not qualify.)

Click here to learn more or to apply.

How has your Charlotte-area business been forced to adjust because of the Covid-19 pandemic? Drop us a line in the app below.

