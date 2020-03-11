CMS suspends travel as Coronavirus spreads

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is suspending all travel for students and staff in response to the spread of COVID-19, aka Coronavirus.

The announcement was made at yesterday’s school board meeting, hours after Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency in North Carolina.

Why it matters: At least seven people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19. As of early today, no cases had been reported in Mecklenburg or surrounding counties.

“The Coronavirus crisis continues to be extremely fluid,” a CMS spokesman said in an email following the board meeting. “…Please note that because things can change so quickly, we may be taking other actions in days to come.”

For now, the travel restrictions will not affect sporting events, but that could change. CMS is “awaiting guidance” from the North Carolina High School Athletic Association, the spokesman said. In addition, CMS will consult with other large districts in the state about how best to handle athletics and other competitions.

In Wake County, where six people have tested positive for COVID-19, school officials also canceled student field trips.

Additional precautions: CMS previously suspended international field trips for students through July 31, as well as travel to areas where community transmission of coronavirus had occurred, such as California and Washington state, according to The Charlotte Observer.

In addition, the district has begun reinforcing cleaning standards at schools and CMS office buildings and is asking families to keep sick students at home, the Observer reported.

The bottom line: “We are talking regularly and frequently with Mecklenburg County health officials,” the CMS spokesman said. “We will continue to monitor and make decisions as they are needed, and we’ll keep you advised.”