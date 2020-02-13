Sports

The Kid Knows Sports: 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend

NBA-All-Star-Chicago
By Bryson Best
February 13, 2020 | Updated Feb 13, 2020

On this episode of “The Kid Knows Sports,” Bryson talks about the NBA All-Star Weekend happening Feb. 14-16 in Chicago.

PJ Washington, Miles Bridges and Devonte’ Graham are representing Charlotte in the NBA Rising Stars. Graham is also showing off his shooting skills in the MTN DEW 3-Point Contest.

Bryson will share his picks for the AT&T Slam Dunk contest and the 69th NBA All-Star Game. See who he picks in the matchup between the East’s Team Giannis and the West’s Team LeBron.

Check out the video below. Look for Bryson’s biweekly episodes sharing hot takes in sports and behind-the-scene moments from local sporting events.

