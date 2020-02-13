The Kid Knows Sports: 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend

On this episode of “The Kid Knows Sports,” Bryson talks about the NBA All-Star Weekend happening Feb. 14-16 in Chicago.

PJ Washington, Miles Bridges and Devonte’ Graham are representing Charlotte in the NBA Rising Stars. Graham is also showing off his shooting skills in the MTN DEW 3-Point Contest.

Bryson will share his picks for the AT&T Slam Dunk contest and the 69th NBA All-Star Game. See who he picks in the matchup between the East’s Team Giannis and the West’s Team LeBron.

