Wikipedia Hip-Hop Edit-a-thon addresses lack of diversity in content and editors

Wikipedia is the world’s largest user-generated encyclopedia, housing more than six million articles. Though when it comes to Wikipedia’s contributors, diversity is lacking. Charlotte events promoter Mike Kitchen and Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor Amy Carleton aim to diversify the site’s content and contributors during the Wikipedia Hip-Hop Edit-a-thon on Feb. 8.

Dating back to the mid-2000s, Wikipedia edit-a-thons have provided community-driven forums to contribute to online content on a variety of subjects. As the nation’s social climate has changed, so has the makeup of these events. In order to fulfill Wikipedia’s mission to be “the sum of all human knowledge,” it requires a diverse editor pool.

The partnership between Kitchen and Carleton formed after meeting in 2018 at a Prince event in Minneapolis. Their shared love of music was a natural fit. Their plan was two-fold: expand coverage of diverse cultural groups and tie it to specific musical genres.

The pair jump-started their edit-a-thon initiative last month at Chicago’s Stony Island Arts Center with a focus on editing content related to house music and the histories of Black and LGBTQ people. Next, they kicked off Black History Month with a Prince-themed edit-a-thon at MIT.

Attendees at the Prince-themed Wikipedia Edit-a-thon on Feb. 1, 2020, at MIT’s Digital Instruction Resource Center. Photo courtesy of Amy Carleton

Bringing the event to Charlotte has always been on the agenda, given this is where Kitchen calls home. For Saturday’s event, they’ve partnered with organizers of AfroCROWD, an outreach initiative targeting Wikipedia editors of African descent.