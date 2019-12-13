Charlotte New Year’s Eve: 10 places to ring in 2020

Photo via Shutterstock

With the dawn of a new decade fast approaching, finding the perfect New Year’s Eve plans can feel more daunting than ever before.

But, options in the Queen City are endless whether you’re looking for family-friendly fun, a mellow evening filled with culture, or a night of dancing and champagne toasts.

We’ve rounded up a few of our top picks for making the last night of 2019 one to remember.

CLT New Year’s Eve

Levine Avenue of the Arts, South Tryon St.

8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Free, more info

For those who want to be in the New Year’s Eve atmosphere without the price tag, head uptown for the Queen City’s official New Year’s Eve celebration.

Center City Partners host this annual Charlotte tradition featuring a DJ, live music, food trucks, the lighting of the Queen City crown, and a fireworks display starting at midnight.

New Year’s Eve at WinterFest

Carowinds, 14523 Carowinds Blvd.

5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Starting at $26, get tickets

Kids just want to have fun too, right? Carowinds’ New Year’s Eve at WinterFest says they should. Family-friendly offerings include games, music from some of the region’s hottest bands, dance parties galore, fireworks and more.

NYE 2020 “The Grown Edition”

Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture, 551 S. Tryon St.

9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Starting at $50, get tickets

Holding it down at the other end of the spectrum is the party guaranteed to offer “grown energy, all night.”

As if being hosted by “Grown Man Radio” Tone-X, with music by Million Dolla DJ Tab D’Biassi and live performances by DJ Fatman Scoop weren’t enough, this party also offers three levels of entertainment and a rooftop. Sounds like a great atmosphere for celebrating the sights and sounds of the QC.

New Year’s Eve with the Charlotte Symphony

Belk Theater, 130 N. Tryon St.

5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Starting at $75, get tickets

Looking for a classical, yet contemporary way to ring in 2020? This might be the option for you.

Symphony lovers are guaranteed to enjoy a musical cocktail of waltzes, classics, and Broadway tunes topped off with George Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue. Guests can also enjoy a post-concert party featuring dessert from Crave Dessert Bar, dancing and a midnight countdown.

Charlie Wilson: A New Year’s Eve Celebration

Ovens Auditorium, 2700 East Independence Blvd.

8 p.m.

Starting at $61, get tickets

His name is Charlie, last name Wilson. Enough said.

Royal Excellence: New Year’s Eve Fundraiser

Levine Museum of the New South, 200 E. 7th St.

9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

$100, get tickets

Food, music, history and philanthropy are what you’ll find at the South Charlotte Chapter of Jack & Jill’s Salute to Our Culture.

Dress in your African-inspired or traditional black-tie attire and party with a purpose to help bridge the educational divide in Charlotte. The heavy hors d’oeuvres and complimentary champagne toast are an added bonus.

New Year’s Eve 2020 Block Party

Monarch Room, 2016 North Graham St.

9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Starting at $20, get tickets

Graham Street Station will be hosting a party so large that it requires five venues!

One ticket provides access to Monarch Room, Scarlett Lounge, Halftime Sports Bar, Garden on Graham, and Odells Restaurant. Hosted by Sport E. Odie and Vonyetta, with music by DJs Buttafingaz, Cuttz, and CA, this party promises to be one that can’t and won’t stop.

Confetti Reign 2020

Brooklyn Nightclub and Lounge, 225 North Caldwell St.

8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Starting at $30, get tickets

Prive Marketing Group & Nurse Monthly Mingle invite you to celebrate and reflect in a setting that is truly #ForTheCulture.

Tailored toward the professional who enjoys letting their hair down, this party will host three levels offering a range of music from ’90s and 2000s hip-hop and R&B to today’s trap music. A variety of ticket packages are available, further allowing for a customized experience from general admission to Champagne Loft. Cheers!

Excellence: Charlotte’s Sexiest New Year’s Eve Party

Explict Bistro & Lounge, 1000 N.C. Music Factory Blvd.

10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Starting at $25, get tickets

Young professionals and party-goers are invited to unite for a night of excellence. The event includes music by NC DJ and radio personality Deron Juan, complimentary party favors, champagne toast, and a red carpet entrance.

All Inclusive New Year’s Eve

Lucky’s Bar & Arcade, 300 N. College Street #104

8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Starting at $45, get tickets

Games galore, all of your favorite songs spun by a local DJ, party favors, and an all-inclusive drink ticket. Complimentary champagne toast included.

There’s something for everyone in this beautiful city that we call home. May you find that which brings you joy on New Year’s Eve and have an amazing 2020!

Sabrina Clark is a NY native who enjoys the South, but still loves the perfect view of a city skyline. She’s a social worker and child advocate who finds her zen by enjoying all that Charlotte has to offer.