|Jalon’s Weekend Picks
R&B Vibes Picnic and Food Truck Festival (Sat.): Bring a lawn chair to relax and enjoy a food truck meal while listening to live R&B music, including performances from Sunshine Anderson and Pleasure P.
Dope Day Party at Queen Park Social (Sat.): Enjoy a brunch menu, games and music from a live DJ.
Ashanti All-White Party: Wear your all-white outfit and listen to a live performance from the Grammy-award-winning, platinum singer.
Thursday events
The 1619 Project Docuseries Viewing + Discussion: Examine the series inspired by the book, aiming to examine the country’s history of slavery and how it’s impacted the contributions of Black Americans.
Black Femme MUNCH: Connect and flirt with other Black femme members of the LGBT+ community.
Friday events
Charlotte Knights: Cheer on the Charlotte Knights as they take on the Memphis Redbirds at Truist Field. Catch the fireworks at the end.
Black Food Truck Fridays: Support and enjoy local Black-owned food trucks and vendors at West Complex. Food will be served from 4-9 p.m.
Saturday events
Corey Holcomb at the Comedy Zone: From the stage of comedy clubs to the big screen in movies like “The Wedding Ringer,” Holcomb will bring a laugh wherever he performs.
Ragan Whiteside at Middle C. Jazz: Enjoy musical selections by the flute-playing soul-jazz musician.Skinny Jay &
Friends LIVE: Enjoy a free live music experience in the Boileryard under the water tower at Camp North End with performances from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday events
Good Vibes RnB Brunch and Day Party: Enjoy a curated brunch experience at this event featuring good music, food, and vibes.
Ama, Afrobeats + Ankara Day-Party: Vibe out to Afrobeats while enjoying African cuisine by Jolof On Wheels.
All weekend
Queen’s Feast: Take a taste adventure as 90+ restaurants around the metro area offer 3-course menu experiences at special prices.
|Check our events calendar for more QCity happenings or to post your own event.
Note: Events are sometimes rescheduled, changed or canceled. Check before going.