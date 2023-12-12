Earlier this month, QCity Metro’s editor, Madeline Holly-Carothers, published her holiday gift guide, which offers options for every budget and every person on your list.

Now we’re excited to raffle off six of those items to one lucky winner. (Retail value of $200) Below, you can buy one (or several dozen) raffle tickets, each for $15. (Each ticket equals one entry to win.)

Proceeds will benefit the QCity Metro Journalism Fund, which supports the work we do training the next generation of Black media professionals.

A winner will be notified by email on Tuesday, December 19.

From top left to bottom right: