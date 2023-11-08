Day Trippin’
Explore our travel guides to different destinations within driving distance of Charlotte. Each guide highlights the region’s Black history, and Black-owned businesses and gives suggestions on planning your trip.
South Carolina’s Hammock Coast continues to shine, even in cooler weather
Summertime along South Carolina’s Hammock Coast is a beach-goer’s dream. But even in cooler weather, the pristine coastal communities continue to impress.
Labor Day weekend travel guide
QCity Metro provides a guide to Labor Day weekend travel destinations in the Carolinas, including Charleston, the Hammock Coast, Grandfather Mountain, Columbia, and South Carolina’s Olde English District.
Visiting Charleston, S.C.: History, seafood and Southern charm
If you’re planning a trip to Charleston to tour the new International African American Museum, we suggest you stay a while to explore the Holy City. Charleston is a historic destination brimming with fine restaurants, shopping, museums, art galleries and, of course, lots of Black history. …
