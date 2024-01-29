A new Mexican restaurant is coming to the lower Southend area.

Taco Boy opens Jan. 30 at 3700 South Boulevard, Suite 100.

The concept originated in Charleston, S.C., and has expanded to North Carolina over the past 13 months.

The Crab & Shrimp Quesadilla is a mix of sweet and crunchy from the crab and the corn. Jan. 25, 2024. (Destiniee Jaram / QCity Metro.)

The taco joint offers traditional Mexican food favorites like guacamole, ceviche, birria and corn tortillas made from scratch.

During its soft opening week, Jan. 30 through Feb. 6, Taco Boy LoSo will be a dinner-only restaurant – open 5 to 11 p.m. on weekdays and until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

The official grand opening will take place on Feb. 7 from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. After that, regular hours will begin and include lunch and dinner hours.

The Mezcalindo, an alcoholic drink featuring mezcal, mango puree and fresh lemon. Jan. 25, 2024. (Destiniee Jaram / QCity Metro.)

QCity Metro reporter Destiniee recently tried Taco Boy ahead of its opening. Here’s what she thought.

What we tried:

Pineapple Margarita —This alcoholic drink features pineapple-infused tequila, cinnamon and vanilla. This drink was boozy and sweet.

Mezcalindo — Another alcoholic drink featuring mezcal, mango puree and fresh lemon. Destiniee, who is a fan of mezcal, said the drink was a clear winner for her.

Spicy Margarita — This spicy take on an alcoholic classic features tequila blanco infused with hot peppers. Also a fan of spicy drinks, she classified this as another winner.

Birria taco — Braised birria-style beef, Mexican cheeses and onion. The taco was “fatty, deliciousness,” Destiniee said.

Al Pastor Taco — Achiote pork, grilled onion and pineapple, pickled red onion and salsa verde. “This classic taco melted in my mouth.,” she said.

Crab & Shrimp Quesadilla — Mexican cheeses, corn, peppers and tomatoes. This was a mix of sweet and crunchy from the crab and the corn.

Ceviche — Kampachi, citrus, peppers, tomatillos, avocados, and pistachio. This was fresh, light and citrusy.

What we loved: The freshly made guacamole was a highlight of the experience. Taco Boy’s guacamole is packed with fresh ingredients that add lots of flavor, including onion and tomato.

What we wished was different: As a personal preference, Destiniee wished that the corn tortillas — while delicious and handmade — were flour instead.

This guacamole is made fresh, daily, in-house. Jan. 25, 2024. (Destiniee Jaram / QCity Metro.)

Price: Drinks range from beer for $3 to margarita pitchers for $45. Small plates range from $7 to $18. Three tacos for $18.

Overall rating: 4.7/5.

Final thought: I thought this taco joint was delicious and fun! The flavors were bold and the drinks were refreshing while staying true to traditional Mexican flavors.