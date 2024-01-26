Novant Health held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday afternoon for a new medical center in Charlotte.

The donor-funded breast health center, named in honor of breast cancer survivor and former nurse, Agnes Binder Weisiger Breast Health Center, will improve access to specialty care for patients and expand Novant Health’s current breast health center, according to a press release from Novant Health.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Agnes Binder Weisiger Breast Health Center. Jan. 25, 2024. (Destiniee Jaram / QCity Metro.)

“We know that roughly one in eight women will face a breast cancer diagnosis in their lifetime and that more than 40,000 women and 500 men die annually from breast cancer in the United States,” Robert Barr, a member of the Novant Health board of trustees, said.

The center cost $15 million, with $5 million of that coming from the Novant Health Foundation, Katie Boylan, the chief philanthropy officer for the Presbyterian Medical Center Foundation, said.

Why it matters: Though white women are slightly more likely to develop breast cancer than Black women, Black women are more likely to develop more aggressive, advanced-stage breast cancer that is diagnosed at a younger age, according to Breastcancer.org.

The new center will officially be open to the public starting on Monday, Jan. 29, and hopes to address those disparities by providing personalized and equitable healthcare to all its patients.

A mammogram machine inside the Agnes Binder Weisiger Breast Health Center. Jan. 25, 2024. (Destiniee Jaram / QCity Metro.)

“There are disparities in breast cancer diagnosis and treatment, as well as ethnic differences in breast cancer statistics,” Barr said during the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The new state-of-the-art facility will enable three times the number of patients to be screened, increasing the number from 50 patients screened each day to 150, Boylan said.

The lobby of the Agnes Binder Weisiger Breast Health Center. Jan. 25, 2024. (Destiniee Jaram / QCity Metro.)

The center also has two new mammogram machines, allowing for 96% more daily screenings on average, Tiffani Jones, the incoming board chair of the Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center Foundation, said.

The center will provide breast imaging, breast biopsies and annual mammograms, among other services.

The 13,500-square-foot center was designed to be soothing and “spa-like” to make patients more comfortable. Some notable features include a calming color palette, local art and a “healing garden.”

The center also features a discrete entrance for male patients as well as a “men’s lounge.”

The Agnes Binder Weisiger Breast Health Center features a private men’s entrance and men’s lounge for the privacy of male patients. Jan. 25, 2024. (Destiniee Jaram / QCity Metro.)

The location, in the heart of Charlotte’s center city, was selected purposefully to serve a diverse community, Jones said.

“We are here to provide care to everyone, in this neighborhood and across the city,” Jones said.

Each patient will be assigned their own breast health nurse navigator to help with the individual needs and questions of each patient.

Breast cancer survivor and Novant Health patient Amoy George said she is grateful for the “spa-like environment” that will allow others to relax while receiving treatments.

Breast cancer survivor and Novant Health patient Amoy George at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Agnes Binder Weisiger Breast Health Center. Jan. 25, 2024. (Destiniee Jaram / QCity Metro.)

George is officially cancer-free and finished chemotherapy four days ago.

“I am honestly grateful and thankful for Novant and all of the care team that was able to take care of me,” George told the press at the Thursday afternoon event.