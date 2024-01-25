Just Chicken, a Black-owned restaurant, is set to host its grand opening in Uptown on Jan. 27.

The chicken-focused concept will open inside Monarch Market, Charlotte’s newest food hall, at 101 N. Tryon Street.

Just Chicken first opened in Columbus, Ohio, in 2022, and the Uptown location is the restaurant’s first location outside its home state. The team behind the concept told QCity Metro they’re excited to bring their brand to the South.

Chopped chicken tenders at Just Chicken inside Monarch Market in Uptown Charlotte. January 2024. (QCity Metro)

From BBQ to Just Chicken

After owners D’Andre Martin, 34, and Mike Johnson, 35 found success in the barbecue restaurant — The Pit BBQ Grille in Columbus, Ohio — they opened alongisde a group of friends in 2016, Martin developed an idea to open a second place.

That’s when he thought of Just Chicken.

“Everybody loves chicken,” he said. “So I called [Johnson] and told him my idea. He said ‘I believe in you. Let’s do it.'”

D’Andre Martin and Mike Johnson, owners of Just Chicken in Uptown Charlotte. (Photo courtesy of D’Andre Martin)

Martin said when they opened The Pit, their restaurant experience was limited. “We didn’t know what we were doing,” he told QCity Metro.

“We’ve had failures and we’ve had successes, but we’ve learned a lot,” he laughed, recounting some of the tough lessons from his first few years in business.

One theme Martin said he wanted to have at the new venture is simplicity. His first restaurant has a complex menu, but he said he wanted to “keep things simple” at the new place.

Menu at Just Chicken inside Monarch Market in Uptown Charlotte. January 2024. (QCity Metro)

That’s why Just Chicken’s menu is straight to the point: chicken tenders, loaded fries, a chicken sandwich and a salad are the only options. Each item sots between $12 and $15 and is made with the restaurant’s freshly fried tenders — a clear example of the concept’s slogan, “Nuggets are for kids, tenders are forever.”

One popular item on the menu is the loaded chicken fries. It’s fries topped with cheese, chopped chicken tenders and two special sauces. It’s a shareable item that Martin said people enjoy.

The restaurant also boasts four housemade sauces, inlcuding its signature Just Sauce, a creamy mayonnaise-based condiment that’s mildly sweet and has a hint of heat.

Loaded fries at Just Chicken inside Monarch Market in Uptown Charlotte. January 2024. (QCity Metro)

After the first location opened in October 2022, Martin said it was nearly an immediate success. So much so, that he and Johnson opened a second location in Columbus just six months later, in April 2023.

“We knew we had something, and we want to keep growing it,” he said. “That’s why we chose Charlotte.”

Martin said he’s spent lots of time in Charlotte over the last few years and has always liked the city and wanted to be part of its growth. He told QCity Metro he hopes Charlotte will become a multi-location city for Just Chicken in the future.

Growing together

General Manager Keyle Foster, 27, said she has worked with Martin and Johnson since she was 20 . She began at their barbecue restaurant and worked her way up to help manage the Just Chicken brand.

Part of Foster’s role is to help launch new locations, like the one in Charlotte and the forthcoming location in Silver Spring, Md. that Martin said will open in February.

Foster told QCity Metro she spent weeks ahead of the grand opening training the Charlotte-based staff on recipes and procedures to ensure the location runs smoothly.

“We wanted to keep everything simple so it’s as successful here in Charlotte as it is in Ohio,” she said.

Foster said she feels good about being able to be part of the brand’s growth.

“Everyone [in leadership] is someone that’s been with us for a long time,” Martin said. He noted that he’s intentional about investing in his team and seeing them grow. “I want to give people opportunties that can change their lives,” he said.

He told QCity Metro he’s already feeling confident about the Charlotte team and is excited about the location’s potential.