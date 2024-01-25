The Charlotte Black Voter Project held its first candidate forum recently in hopes of helping educate Charlotte’s Black voters.

Held Jan. 24 at Little Rock AME Zion Church, the forum aimed to increase voter turnout as well as inform Black voters in Mecklenburg County about the candidates running for office. Attendees included candidates for multiple offices like the Democratic governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, superintendent of public instruction and court of appeals judge, among others.

Candidates participated in panel sessions to answer questions from voters about critical issues, including reproductive rights, human trafficking and education, among others.

Why it matters: Black voting in Mecklenburg County has declined in recent elections. In 2020, there were 167,525 Black voters, but that number decreased to 93,406 in 2022 and down to 33,634 in 2023.

According to the 2020 census, Charlotte has 315,997 Black residents, and as of 2023, over 250,000 are registered to vote.

After the voters heard the disappointing statistics, the first question was about how to reverse the trend.

Governor candidates Chrelle Booker and Mike Morgan explained that transparency and educating voters are the keys to increasing Black voter turnout.

“People don’t trust the government, so we [have to] have transparency. As long as folks understand that there’s a real opportunity that’s authentic, that’s meaningful to achieve and giving everyone all that they need to be successful in life, we can make sure those numbers [of Black voters] turn around and make sure that folks feel properly vested in their government,” Morgan said.

Booker said that greater access to the polls is needed in addition to educating people on elections. He noted transportation as a barrier.

“If you put them in your car and you actually take them to the polls, they will actually vote.”

The Charlotte Black Voter Project also invited the Board of Elections (BOE) to help educate voters on the voting process.

In July 2023, the BOE announced that voting machines would receive software updates in time for the general election. The updates are designed to provide accuracy and security to voters.

At the event, the BOE provided free voter IDs and hands-on experience with navigating the voting machine to avoid errors on election day.

Colette Forrest, lead organizer of the event, emphasized the importance of early voting on Feb. 15 rather than waiting until March 5 for the primary election.

“We lose on election day because [Black people] do not turn out to the propensity that others do,” Foster said.

She said she believes the forum was a helpful platform for both candidates and voters because people were given the space to express their opinions as well as learn about the election process.

Forrest said she’s hopeful about the project being a start to bringing more Black voters back to the polls.