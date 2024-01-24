This week marks the 51st anniversary of Roe v. Wade, which generally protected the right to have an abortion in the United States, but since it was overturned in 2022, things have changed.

“Fifty-one years ago today, the Supreme Court recognized a woman’s constitutional right to make deeply personal decisions with her doctor—free from the interference of politicians,” a press release from the White House said. “Then, a year and a half ago, the Court made the extreme decision to overturn Roe and take away a constitutional right.”

Earlier this week, a group of faith leaders from all over N.C. convened in Raleigh to rally for access to abortion rights, something atypical of traditional churches.

But Black churches, specifically, have always played a unique role in civil rights. From voting rights to the abolition of slavery, Black religious leaders have been key players in progression.

Today, Black churches still serve as meeting spaces for the community to convene about neighborhood and societal issues. And many local faith leaders support being active in resolving them.

Clifford Matthews, the senior pastor at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, said that churches have always played an important role in civil rights in the Black community. During the Civil Rights Movement, churches also led many voters’ rights campaigns, participated in sit-ins and were active in other facets of the movement.

He also said that it’s “imperative to stand up for women’s rights now.”

Matthews said that reproductive rights are an important part of civil rights for the Black community that need to be protected. He said that limiting reproductive rights can negatively impact health outcomes.

“When Black folk [can’t] exercise autonomy and agency, it further exacerbates health care disparities,” Matthews told QCity Metro. “It further increases the reality of women dying.”

He also stressed the importance of the faith community being active in social justice movements and advocating for reproductive and women’s rights.

Another religious leader, Bishop Tonyia Rawls – the founder and executive director of The Freedom Center for Social Justice, a non-profit organization dedicated to social justice, civil rights and LGBTQ+ communities – said reproductive rights are about more than just abortions.

“It is important to note that reproductive justice is not just about abortions, it is also about cradle-to-grave health and emotional care for women and those we care for,” Rawls said.

For some leaders, like Rawls, the battle for rights has been ongoing.

“As a Black woman I do not know a time when the the government provided full protections, access to quality healthcare or the human respect and dignity that all humans should be entitled to,” Rawls told QCity Metro. “How much more should [women] have the right to make choices about the life [they] now have?”

Rickey Woods, the senior pastor at First Baptist Church West, told QCity Metro, “it’s unfortunate that our nation is going backward” regarding reproductive rights.

Woods also noted that people should be active in politics.

“Elections matter,” Woods said. “You have to get out and vote and that vote can’t be just upon party affiliation, it has to be on the issues. You need to know where people stand on the issues that are important to you — and that’s not just national elections, that’s local elections too.”