North Carolina Central University is set to cut the ribbon on a new facility this February.

NCCU’s new School of Business building will open on Feb. 28.

The 76,608-square-foot building is a $38.6 million project that will replace the current facility, the C. T. Willis building, which was last renovated in the “early 2000s,” according to a press release.

Innovation lab at School of Business Building at NCCU. (Photo courtesy of NCCU)

The new facility will be located on NCCU’s campus, at Lawson Street and Alston Avenue.

Inside, guests can expect state-of-the-art technology, multiple conference rooms, a 200-seat auditorium for lectures and workshops, innovation labs, a behavioral research lab, space for the hospitality and tourism programs — including a teaching kitchen and dining room– and more.

Culinary lab at School of Business Building at NCCU. (Photo courtesy of NCCU)

The facility will also house a business incubator for student entrepreneurs. The 600-foot incubator space will support student-led startup ideas and other initiatives.

The facility will also include space for NCCU’s real estate program, the Center for Entrepreneurship and Economic Development, the cybersecurity program and the Financial Education Center, among others.