Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity is accepting applications for its New Homeownership Program through Feb. 5.

The program offers affordable mortgage options, homeownership education and downpayment support. In lieu of a traditional downpayment, families selected must complete homeownership education and provide 150 volunteer hours on the construction of their home and in the Great Matthews ReStore.

To qualify, families must:

· have lived or worked in Matthews, Mint Hill or Stallings for the last 12 months

· demonstrate a need for a decent, affordable home (current housing situation is substandard, overcrowded, costs more than 30% of gross income, etc.)

· have annual income between $45,000 and the HUD Median Income Requirements for the Charlotte area

Applications can be submitted — along with a mandatory $25 application fee — in person at 2447 East John Street in Matthews or online.

Construction on the homes of those selected for the program is set to begin later this year. of the home is scheduled to start in mid to late 2024.

More information is available at https://www.greatermatthewshabitat.org/.