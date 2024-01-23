Rail Trail Lights, a collection of interactive art and illumination, is set to return to Charlotte for the fifth consecutive year.

The Charlotte Rail Trail will be lined with lights, art installations and more from Feb. 2 – 18 near the South End portion.

The family-friendly art walk event is free and offers a nightly opportunity to see and experience light displays in the city.

“This family-friendly experience promises a delightful art walk under the night sky where you can experience four captivating interactive installations created by North Carolina artists along the Rail Trail,” Allison Mills, the project manager for South End at Charlotte Center City Partners, said in a press release.

The four illuminated displays will be located throughout South End, including Atherton Plaza, and the Pavilion.