A 43-year-old man died early Saturday after he was found unresponsive inside a detention unit at the Mecklenburg County jail.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a detention officer found George Wesley Benfield unresponsive around 3:09 a.m., less than 90 minutes after Benfield entered the detention center at 801 E. Fourth Street.

In a statement emailed to local media, the Sheriff’s Office said: “Lifesaving measures were administered and continued until emergency medical personnel arrived. At approximately 3:21 am, the Charlotte Fire Department and Mecklenburg EMS (MEDIC) arrived and continued lifesaving efforts as they transported Mr. Benfield to Atrium Main, where he was pronounced deceased at approximately 4:06 am.”

The department released no further information about the circumstances surrounding Benfield’s death.

The State Bureau of Investigation will investigate the incident, which is common with in-custody deaths.

According to the Sheriff’s Office website, Benfield was arrested late Friday on charges of larceny of a motor vehicle and probation violations.

“Announcing the news of a resident’s passing is always a challenge and remains a consistently difficult task,” Sheriff Garry L. McFadden said in the statement. “Our hearts go out to Mr. Benfield’s family. May they find strength and comfort during this difficult time.”

