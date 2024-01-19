Looking back on his formative years in Charlotte, Walter Hood remembers downtown in the 1960s and ’70s as an “amazing” place.

“My parents, we would shop at Belk’s and Sears,” he fondly recalls. “We would get dropped off at the library on Saturdays and spend the whole day downtown, with no parents, which was pretty awesome when you kind of think about it today.”

But, he says, “The police were pretty bad at that time. I got picked up a lot.”

So when Hood graduated from West Charlotte High School in 1976, en route to an architecture degree at North Carolina A&T State University, his only thought was to “get out of Charlotte.”

Today, the city’s downtown business district has morphed into a glitzy uptown, and Hood, a landscape architect with a studio in Oakland, California, has been tapped to design McColl Park at the historic intersection of Trade and Tryon streets.

On Thursday, hours before he publicly unveiled three design options for the park, Hood talked with me about growing up here and what he hopes to accomplish as chief architect of McColl Park.

Above all else, he said, he wants to create a space that speaks to the “collective memory” of Charlotte.

He recalled skipping school one day to see a Bruce Lee movie at a downtown theater. It was then, he said, that he first laid eyes on the iconic Grande Disco, the large upright disc, also at Trade and Tryon, that was created by Italian sculptor Arnaldo Pomodoro and erected in 1974.

“I didn’t know what it was,” Hood said. “I just know it was big, it was beautiful, and you could touch it, and it moved. I had never seen anything like it.”

The memory of that day never escaped Hood, who said he hopes the work he does — including McColl Park — will someday have a like effect on others.

What is McColl Park? A brief history

Formally known as Polk Park, the site sits on less than an acre of land in the heart of uptown. It was first built in 1991 to honor Thomas Polk (1732-1794), one of the early settlers of Mecklenburg County.

In March, the Charlotte City Council approved a plan to revamp the park and rename it after former Bank of America Chairman and CEO Hugh McColl Jr. Plans to redesign the park had been years in the making, and City Council set aside $350,000 to pay for demolition, the first stage of the park’s rebirth.

The plan also called for Charlotte Center City Partners to oversee fundraising efforts for the project, and the organization formed a committee of local leaders with business and civic connections to McColl.

Cyndee Patterson, a former City Council member who co-chairs the McColl Park Project Committee, said, “We want a beautiful spot at the Square that accommodates the community being able to come there and enjoy it.”

Polk Park, she said, was not “user-friendly” because nearly half of its space was taken up by a water fountain.

“We want to honor Mr. McColl,” she said, “but we’re not going to put Mr. McColl in bronze on a bench. He would hate it anyway. It’s not our esthetic.

Patterson said she hopes the new park will become iconic to Charlotte, much like the Pomodoro disc and the Firebird statue near the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art – “something you might see…on the cover of an airline magazine or whatever, when they’re writing a story about this town, this will be one of the things that gets captured as representing this place.”

Three design concepts

After getting input from more than 200 people in Charlotte – “a wide variety of people, ethnically diverse” – Hood and his team at Hood Design Studio settled on three concepts.

This is how the McColl Park committee describes each:

Floating Nest

The concept of the Floating Nest reflects Charlotte’s nickname “The Hornet’s Nest,” with history rooted in the American Revolution. Drawing inspiration from North Carolina’s forests and native trees, a series of elements are “nested” and suspended above the space, representing the community of Charlotte and the diversity of people coming together in Charlotte’s historic city center. Emerging from a grove of trees, The Floating Nest is reflected in a water mirror below. A waterwall anchors the southern edge of the park.

Crown Datum

The intersection of Trade and Tryon Streets is where two Native American trading paths met and is the highest point in the city at 751 feet above sea level. Central to the space and referencing this datum is a tall, thin spire that represents the historic and current center of Charlotte. To the east, a molded sculptural canopy frames the entrance to the adjacent building. Anchoring the southern edge of the space is a layered canopy of trees, serving as a shady place to sit, as well as to provide spring blooms.

Verdant Crown

A Crown marks the center of Charlotte – the “Queen City” named after Queen Charlotte of Mecklenburg. The Verdant Crown is made of an innovative material — aluminum foam — lightweight with many small holes that can be planted with local plants and vines. These sculptural forms and their plant life will reflect the seasonality and provide a frame for the spaces below. The Crown lands in a series of gardens and a reflecting pool with pathways throughout, creating a garden at the corner of Trade and Tryon.

The McColl Park committee has set a goal to raise $10 million — $7 million for construction and $3 million for an endowment to pay for the park’s upkeep.

When asked which design he favored, Hood demurred. “I like them all,” he said.

How he got here

In the 1970s, Hood said, a Black youth could escape Charlotte in one of two ways – “go to the military or go to college.”

He chose college.

“My drafting teacher at West Charlotte had gone to A&T, and he was like, ‘You’re really good at this; you should go to A&T.’ So I visited, loved it, and the rest is history,” Hood recalled.

Architecture, he said, appealed to an innate instinct he has for “making.”

“I knew I was artistic,” he said. “I always drew…I just made things all the time – tree houses and stuff like that, my dog’s dog house.”

At West Charlotte, “Everyone just thought I was just this weird guy taking drafting, but that kind of led to me going into architecture,” he said.

Hood said he wants McColl Park to be a place that “lies in people’s imagination, in their consciousness,” much as the Pomodoro disc intrigued him in the 1970s.

“You make it idiosyncratic,” he said. “You do something that you’ve never seen anywhere else before. You try to literally create something that can only be made here. That’s how I work in any project.

“The timeless spaces,” he said, “have something very peculiar about them. We like to call them strange.”