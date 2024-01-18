Cocktail bar and restaurant 1501 S. Mint will close its current location and open a new one in the spring, owner Clyde Thomas announced late Wednesday on Instagram.

The move, he said, comes as a result of the property the business is currently leasing being sold to developers.

“We have made the difficult decision to move on to a new chapter,” Thomas said in the Instagram post.

In an interview with QCity Metro, he also cited slow winter sales.

1502 S. Mint opened in December 2019 and became one of Charlotte’s most popular Black-owned venues, especially during warm weather, when its large outdoor terrace hosted food, music and drinks.

Thomas said the new location, which he declined to name, will have 4,000 square feet of indoor space and 2,000 square feet of outdoor space.

“This was a good decision on everyone’s behalf,” he told QCity Metro, adding that he is excited about what comes next for 1501 S. Mint.

From Jan. 19-21, the business will host farewell events, Thomas said. Then, starting Monday, Jan. 22, it will hold an auction to sell off business items.