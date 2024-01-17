Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week is back Jan. 19 – 28.

During the two-week event, restaurants around Charlotte will offer special pre-fixe dinner menus for a set price. Prices range from $30 – $50 per person and typically include multiple courses. Guests should expect separate tax and gratuity.

Though not required, reservations are highly encouraged due to the popularity of the event. Reservations can be made online or by calling the individual restaurant.

This year, more than 100 restaurants across the city are participating.

With cuisines from sushi to Southern food, fine dining and Mexican-inspired menus, Queen’s Feast

Here are three ways to maximize the restaurant week experience:

1. Maximize your spending

Participating restaurants range from fine dining to casual eateries, but going for the most expensive places first is a great way to make the most value out of the Queen’s Feast. At the Capital Grille where everything is a la carte, the 10-ounce filet mignon is typically $55. During restaurant week, guests can get the filet mignon with two sides, a wedge salad and dessert for $50 per person.

Other restaurants to consider for value include Dressler’s, La Belle Helene, Morton’s Del Frisco’s, STK, and Ruth Chris, among others.

2. Go for the views

Several restaurants this year’s list boast some great views of the city. Fahrenheit, for example, is one of Charlotte’s most quintessential rooftop dining experiences and offers views of Uptown.

Other participating restaurants known for their views include Mizu, Hestia Rooftop and more.

3. Choose one-of-a-kind

Some restaurants in Charlotte have that “one of one” feel. They exude uniqueness through their food, their general concept or even the physical makeup of the restaurant, like the Cajun Queen. The Cajun Queen is set inside a Victorian-style home that feels like dinner at a relative’s house. They serve Louisiana-style food and have live music sometimes, making it a pretty unique experience.

A few other unique dining options part of the Queen’s Feast include Deluxe Fun Dining, MOA Korean BBQ and Bar, Vintage House and more.

To see the full lsit of participating restaurants — and their menus — visit the Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week website.