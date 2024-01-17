The Hornets Innovation Summit has returned for the fourth year in a row. The summit, presented by Bank of America, is an initiative that aims to support economic mobility in Charlotte by granting one minority-owned business a $15,000 investment.

Businesses that are 51% or more minority-owned and operated – including Asian, Black, Hispanic and Native American people – can apply to the summit. Businesses selected to move to the second round then submit a one-minute video pitch. Then, a panel of experts will select the winner from a group of finalists.

‘On-hand’ impact

Brandi Grier, CEO of B.Long Jurse, a chemist from Greenville, S.C., won the first Hornets Innovation Summit in 2021. She won over nearly 200 contestants when she presented the Jurse, a jacket that transforms into a purse, to a panel of judges.

She said that the idea for the Jurse came from the inconvenience of carrying a wallet, jacket and purse. After two years of development, the Jurse launched in October 2020.

Grier, who had only been in business for four months at the time, said she was nervous about applying to the competition.

“Being in front of people, speaking, going through the shark tank round, it was all brand new. I’m pretty much thrown into the fire, is what it felt like,” Grier said.

Grier explained that the experience helped grow her confidence.

“Learning how to talk, learning how to go through interviews versus being in the lab, being quiet and being kept to yourself. It made me get out of that shell,” she said.

She told QCity Metro she experienced a 152% increase in sales after winning. She said the funding helped her purchase inventory to keep it “on hand” instead of having to take pre-orders and having customers wait weeks for her products.

“[The money] was helpful,” she told QCity Metro. “[I didn’t have] business credit, so everything was out of pocket.”

Grier said she also used the $15,000 to learn more about her industry through marketing and website design classes.

Beyond the money

2023 winner Kevin Gatlin owns Playtime Edventures, a company that produces interactive and educational bed products for kids. He told QCity Metro the company initially partnered directly with hospitals to provide bed sheets for kids hospitalized for long periods.

But during the pandemic, Gatlin said, he had to pivot to retail.

He said he has been able to benefit more from the Hornets beyond the $15,000, noting that having the Hornets’ on his side lends more “credibility” to his business.

The Hornets introduced him to several corporations, leading him to more partnerships with places like the Levine Children’s Hospital and the Salvation Army Women’s Shelter.

“It’s created another extension of our company, which is working with corporations. In order to get to those [corporations], you just can’t cold call; you really [have] to have a warm introduction. The Charlotte Hornets gave us that warm introduction,” he said.

Gatlin said he continues to work with the Hornets after winning the summit and has developed a relationship with the organization that continues to help his business grow.

In addition to the one grand prize, the Hornets Innovation Summit also offers all applicants Live Investor training workshops from the UNC Charlotte Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation to learn about pitching, conducting customer discovery and other entrepreneurship skills.

All businesses must be located within 150 miles of the Spectrum Center and 51% operated and controlled by minority group members to apply. Applications can be found online and are open through the end of January.