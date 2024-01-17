The Charlotte Mecklenburg Library system broke ground on the new location of the University City Regional Library on Wednesday morning.

The $39.6 million project is set to be completed sometime in 2025 and will be located just one mile from the library’s current facility at 301 W. T. Harris Boulevard.

The new facility will be the second largest in the county and will have dedicated teen and children’s programs, meeting spaces, a community room, various study areas and new, updated technology.

According to a press release sent Wednesday, the University-area library is one of the most-visited branches in Charlotte, hosting more than 15,000 guests in 2023.

“This new facility has the customer in mind with generous spaces for dedicated program areas, a large community room, new and ample technology, and flexible meeting spaces, along with comfortable individual and group-size reading and study spaces,” Library CEO Marcellus Turner said in a statement.