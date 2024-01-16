In recent years, rates of violence have risen both locally and nationally.

To combat this, local hospitals across the state are stepping up efforts to reduce the amount of crime occurring in North Carolina communities.

In Charlotte, Novant Health’s Presbyterian Medical Center plans to roll out its violence interruption program soon. The hope for the program is to lower incidents of violence that result in injury to patients.

Rising rates of violence

Violent crimes, like shootings and stabbings, have become increasingly concerning in recent years.

Nationally, the firearm homicide rate in 2020 was the highest recorded in over 25 years — and is still increasing, according to the CDC.

In 2023, shootings involving a youth suspect in Charlotte rose by 33%, and shootings involving a youth victim increased by 18%, according to CMPD.

Many incidents of gun violence involving children are fatal.

In December 2023, a Garinger High School basketball player was shot and killed. The month before, two children were shot and seriously injured.

From 2019 to 2021, North Carolina firearm death rates for children increased by 120%, according to a 2023 report by the North Carolina Child Fatality Task Force.

This rise in violence disproportionately impacts the Black community.

In North Carolina, Black residents are almost twice as likely as white residents to be killed by a gun, according to a 2022 report from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Novant Health’s Presbyterian Medical Center. (Photo courtesy of Novant Health.)

Lowering the rates

Novant Health is one hospital system that has implemented a hospital-based violence prevention and intervention program to lower the amount of violence happening in communities.

T​​he goal of the program is to decrease the number of patients returning to the hospital with injuries from violent crimes.

The program does that in two ways: prevention and intervention.

Injury prevention coordinators work directly with the hospital’s trauma team to provide communities with information on gun safety and community violence.

A violence intervention specialist will connect people who weren’t necessarily involved in incidents of violence to resources, like moving to a safer neighborhood, finding employment, or working on parenting skills.

Dr. Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson, state health director and chief medical officer for the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, says social determinants of health, such as economic, housing and food insecurity, can often lead to incidents of violence in communities.

“A lot of times violence comes from people needing to get money to get food on their table,” Tilson said.

Last November, the North Carolina Governor’s Crime Commission announced the hospital-based program would expand to the Charlotte Presbyterian Medical Center.

The program plans to partner with Alternatives to Violence, the Cure Violence Program and the Charlotte Mecklenburg Violence Prevention Program.

The program is expected to begin this year, Dee LaDuke, a trauma nurse manager at Novant Presbyterian Medical Center, said, and will model what’s already being successfully done in other parts of North Carolina.

Models at work

Novant Health rolled out the violence-interrupting program in October 2022 at the New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, N.C.

One victim of a violent crime had no support systems or employment in Wilmington, Sarah Arthur, the director of community health at the New Hanover Regional Medical Center told QCity Metro.

Without intervention, the victim likely would have faced homelessness once discharged from the New Hanover Regional Medical Center, which would have put him at greater risk of experiencing violence.

Through the program, he was able to relocate to his mother’s home in Virginia safely.

She says the program predominantly serves Black men, ages 19 to 34.

Initially, the program only saw adults but lowered the age to 15 and up after seeing a need to help victims in that age range.

But, Novant is not the first hospital to implement hospital-based violence interruption programming.

First in the state

Atrium Health’s violence-interruption program was the first of its kind in the state and works similarly to the one in Wilmington.

Admitted patients are seen bedside by an intervention specialist who helps to identify their needs and long-term goals and connect them to resources, such as employment and housing.

A peer specialist with lived experience of violence is also available to provide support to patients with more minor injuries who were not admitted to the hospital.

Since Atrium Health started its program in January 2022, it has served 190 patients, Britney Brown, project and program coordinator at Atrium Health, said.

Atrium Health. (Photo courtesy of Atrium Health.)

They initially planned for patients to stay in the program for six months, but Brown says most patients now complete it in closer to a year.

Similarly to Novant’s program, Atrium Health’s program predominantly serves Black men aged 15 to 19 years old but can expand to other demographics on an as-needed basis.

As the program continues to grow, Atrium Health hopes to expand by increasing the maximum age to at least 30 years old and including home visits.