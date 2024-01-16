What comes to mind when you think of orchestral music? If your perception excludes Black culture, Michael Kitchen, a Boston-based promoter, wants to challenge your assumptions.

On Jan. 26-27, Kitchen and his company, The Sol Kitchen, will join with Blumenthal Performing Arts to co-present the Black Notes Project, an indoor music festival that “celebrates and amplifies the Black American songbook through concert performances.”

Think of the festival as a “sonic bridge” that connects the worlds of classical and contemporary music, Kitchen said.

Performers will include nationally known artists such as Tunde, Mad Skillz, Igmar Thomas and Brandee Younger, a Grammy-nominated harpist. Local talent will include the Charlotte Symphony Youth Orchestra and a debut performance by the Black Notes Project Ensemble, led by conductor Philip Biedenbender of the Charlotte Master Chorale.

Kitchen, who left Charlotte during the Covid pandemic to attend graduate school at Berklee College of Music, said orchestral music has roots that include a number of noted Black musicians.

“There are so many levels to music that Black people are involved in that we don’t get credit for,” he said.

Organizers praise Black Notes Project for its community collaboration, with related events scheduled at the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture, the Mint Museum Uptown and the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art. (The festival’s main performance will be staged at Knight Theater.)

Kitchen said the idea first started to percolate more than a decade ago when he saw the rapper Common perform with a symphony orchestra.

“I thought it was so cool,” he recalled. “The sound, the fullness of it, was a totally different feel and effect on me.” But creating a similar event in Charlotte proved far more difficult than he initially imagined.

After years of on-and-off talks with the Charlotte Symphony, momentum for the festival started to build after Kitchen, in 2022, brought to Charlotte a sold-out performance by Orchestra Noir, an Atlanta group that “celebrates the cultural achievements of African-American music pioneers across all genres.”

That concert, titled “Bach to Biggie,” was enough to prove Kitchen’s concept.

Tom Gabbard, Blumenthal’s president and CEO, said co-hosting Black Notes Project became a “no-brainer.”

“A lot of what we do is identify people who we believe in, who we think have good vision, good taste, who are good organizers,” he said. Kitchen, along with his partner Dr. Amy Carleton, approached Blumenthal with a solid plan, Gabbard recalled. “This was not just some pie-in-the-sky idea.”

Carleton, a professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology whose academic research focuses on race and digital culture, said she and Kitchen met in line at a Prince tribute concert in Minneapolis, and the two connected over music. Since then, they have collaborated to expand perceptions of orchestral music.

“We’re making visible that orchestral music is not just for white people,” Carleton said. “It’s not just for white Western Europeans or the top one percent that have symphony subscriptions. It’s something more than that.”

Kitchen, meanwhile, said his work has moved more toward education in music.

In December, he partnered with the Charlotte Symphony to produce “A Soulful Christmas,” which featured a community gospel choir and introduced global carols like the traditional South African melody “Sizalelwe Indodana.”

“This is where my heart is now and what I want to continue to do,” he said, “educating people about different music that Black people are involved in.”

The Black Notes Project will expand on an effort already underway in Charlotte’s cultural community — a push to attract audiences that include younger and more culturally diverse residents. The Charlotte Symphony has been at the forefront of that effort.

Aram Kim Bryan, the Symphony’s vice president of learning and community engagement, said she was impressed with the vision and organization that Kitchen and Carleton brought to the project.

“We couldn’t say no to that,” she said, describing Black Notes Project as an opportunity to broaden the music perspective of the organization’s youth orchestra. (The youth orchestra will play music by three Black composers — Florence Price, Duke Ellington and Nia Imani Franklin.)

When asked what she hoped attendees would take away from the two-day event, Carleton recalled the words of Horace, a first-century Roman poet: “Great art,” she said, “should both delight and inform.”

Gabbard, meanwhile, said he hopes the event will be a model for future collaborations in Charlotte. He also noted its potential to bring people together.

“That’s a very unique environment when you’re having this experience together and going to multiple concerts,” he said. “The social element for this stuff is really important for people to connect with like-minded music lovers. And so I really hope it means we are going to do more of this kind of thing in the future.”

Related Events:

People who buy tickets to multiple concerts will be invited to a Jan. 25 reception at the Bechtler museum. That event will feature a local DJ and performances by students in the Charlotte Symphony Youth Orchestra.

Film screening: ‘Mad Skillz and the 90s Girl Brunch’

See the documentary that chronicles Mad Skillz’s experience building a community of music lovers via the internet during Covid.

Date: Sunday, Jan. 28

Time: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

More info

Archiving Black Music with Black Notes Project:

January’s Wednesday Night Live finds the Gantt Center collectively reflecting on the importance and impact of the first Black Notes Project

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 31

Time: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

More info