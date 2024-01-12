North Carolina Central University (NCCU) announced a new Executive-in-Residence earlier this week.

Benny Pough, a music executive with more than 30 years of experience, will lead a special topics course focused on entertainment during the spring semester at NCCU.

According to a press release, the course is offered through the school’s mass communication department and is designed to “provide students with a comprehensive understanding of entertainment marketing and promotion through the examination of real-world case studies.”

Benny Pough. (Photo courtesy of NCCU)

Pough, who is the former Roc Nation president, has worked with Jay-Z, Rihanna, DJ Khaled, Kanye West, 21 Savage and Travis Scott. He also worked in executive roles at Sony Music Entertainment, Universal Music Group and Motown Records, among other entertainment corporations.

Pough will complete four guest lectures; NCCU professor Aerial Ellis will maintain other parts of the course.