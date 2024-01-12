A controversial rezoning request to build an industrial facility in the West End has been withdrawn, city officials tell QCity Metro.

Last July, Lakemont Property Investors, LLC developers asked city officials to rezone 41 acres of single and multi-family housing near the Wilson Heights Neighborhood (2099 Bishop Madison Lane) to install a 400,000-square-foot facility for warehousing, distribution, manufacturing, and office use.

Community members were informed of the proposal, and many opposed it, leading neighborhood leaders to organize a petition that gathered more than 100 signatures from residents in the area.

No explanation was given to neighborhood leaders or city officials for the withdrawal.

“It shows you there is strength in numbers,” Reuben Flax, Wilson Heights neighborhood president, told QCity Metro of the community’s efforts.

After their initial proposal was denied by neighborhood residents, the developers were tasked with revising it for approval in order for city officials to consider the rezoning request.

Since then, no revision or update has been provided, Flax said.

He said he figured the group withdrew because of the response received from community members.

Flax said he plans to speak with local residents about the future of the area. He said he wants to prevent future industrial developers from trying to rezone it.

“They look at the area as a money draw,” he said. “We see it as part of our neighborhood.

QCity Metro reached out to the developers of Lakemont Property Investors, LLC, but they did not respond in time for publication.