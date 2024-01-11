Cocktail bar and restaurant Room Service opened in Camp North End last fall.

The cashless dining spot offers small bites like sliders and street corn chips, as well as cocktails and mocktails.

Room Service is a solid option to grab a bite during lunch, get brunch with friends, or have a date night.

Reporter Destiniee and marketing coordinator Amanda grabbed lunch there last week. Here’s what they thought.

What we tried:

The Rye Heart — Braised beef, garlic aioli, provolone, muenster and caramelized onions on pressed rye bread.

Sliders — Two smash burgers with American cheese, onions, shredded lettuce, latkes, party sauce and spicy pickles on a brioche bun.

Fries with garlic aioli and party sauce.

What we loved: Their “party sauce,” similar in taste to McDonald’s famous Big Mac sauce, was the perfect companion for their crunchy and crisp french fries.

What we wished was different: As delicious as the fries are, they were offered al la carte as opposed to being offered with an entree. For the additional $3, both Destiniee and Amanda wished they had come with the meal instead.

Our ratings:

The Rye Heart: 4.5/5 – Destiniee tried this savory and filling sandwich and said the only thing that could have made it better was the addition of sauerkraut.

Sliders: 5/5 – Amanda, the self-proclaimed “burger queen,” said the meat was well seasoned, and the toppings made the two small sandwiches quite filling.

Fries: 4/5. The fries were crunchy, hot and crispy. The garlic aioli sauce as a dip makes a nice pairing.

Price: $20-$25 dollars per person.

Location: Room Service is located in Camp North End at 701 Keswick Ave, #105.