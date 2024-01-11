Greg and Subrina Collier were out running errands on Thursday when they got an email informing them that Kamala Harris, the vice president of the United States, was on her way to their restaurant in Camp North End.

“We did not know it was going to happen,” Greg Collier told QCity Metro.

After speaking at an event, Harris and her Secret Service detail made a lunch stop at Leah & Louise, which the Colliers opened in June 2020

Collier told QCity Metro the visit was somewhat of a surprise — one he and his wife, Subrina, were honored to have.

Initially, Collier said, he was told the vice president’s team would stop by for a photo. He assumed it would be of just him and his wife. But then, shortly before 3 p.m., he got word that the vice president was on her way.

Leah & Louise typically opens at 5 p.m., but Collier said that when he learned Harris would be stopping by, his team sprung into action.

“Of course, we opened early. It’s the vice president of the United States,” he exclaimed.

“It happened in the span of an hour,” Collier recalled. “But it’s great to have a phenomenal team,” he said, noting the swiftness of his staff. “They’re very quick, and everybody did what they needed to do.”

Subrina Collier rushes toward Leah & Louise in time for Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit. January 2024. (QCity Metro)

Collier said he and his wife had to rush to get there on time. “We came in breathing hard…and we would do it again,” he laughed.

Short, but welcome

Cherisse Hayes, the restaurant’s manager and beverage director, said Harris’ visit was short but welcome.

“We were all very excited,” Hayes said. “It was very jarring for everyone in Camp North End with all the Secret Service and the motorcade, but we were all very excited to see her.”

Hayes said the vice president ordered the Mud Island Catfish dish — a boneless, skinless catfish in cajun season that’s served over rice grits and topped with a catfish stew gravy.

“The mud island is one of the Blackest items on the menu,” Collier said. “[Harris] went for the [menu item] that was the most stubborn.”

Harris also had a cinnamon apple dessert made of roasted apple cobbler, oat streusel and a cheddar anglaise sauce.

Connecting to Southern culture

During her visit, Harris spoke with the Colliers about their Southern upbringing, their annual food and wine festival — BayHaven — and also congratulated their success.

“She was so cool,” Collier said of Harris. He described the vice president as “sweet” and “welcoming.” He said he appreciated her willingness to learn about the couple’s businesses and how easily she connected to them.

“She didn’t have to be sweet or care enough about what we did,” he said.

Collier said he hopes the notoriety that comes with such a high-profile visit will remind others of what’s possible when they focus on achieving their goals.

“Our mission is a lot deeper than just being a restaurant that everybody likes,” he said. “We want to make people who look like us feel like they can do it, too.”