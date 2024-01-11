A local food-focused nonprofit made two major announcements Thursday: its new name and the details of a new facility that will open later this year.

The nonprofit formerly known as Loaves&Fishes-Friendship Trays, a local organization that provides food to Mecklenburg County residents, will now be known as Nourish Up.

It also announced a new facility, called the Hunger Hub of Hope, that is expected to open later this spring.

The facility will be located at 901 Carrier Drive, Tina Postel, CEO of Nourish Up, said.

Postel said the location was intentionally selected near the Hoskins neighborhood, in Charlotte’s “crescent,” an area where many people experience poverty and food insecurity.

“We wanted to be right in the heart of where people needed us the most,” Postel told QCity Metro.

Why it matters: In 2023, Nourish Up had a record-breaking year, serving more than 137,000 individuals — the largest in its 48-year history. Of the clients served that year, 47% were Black, Postel said.

The new facility will house Nourish Up’s administrative office, warehouse space, an on-site food pantry, a commercial kitchen for the organization’s Meals on Wheels program and a “teaching kitchen” to help community members learn to prepare fresh produce.

The “teaching kitchen” will be equipped with technology to live stream the lessons online for anyone to access at any time.

Postel says a larger building was needed as the nonprofit continues serving more people yearly.

The building was purchased for $8.1 million back in 2021 as part of a $22.8 million capital campaign that was launched around a year and a half ago, Postel said.

The new facility will more than triple the current square footage Nourish Up has, enabling the nonprofit to grow from 26,000 square feet to 90,000 square feet, and will allow the organization to store 10 times the amount of cold food it can now, Postel said.