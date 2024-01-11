Stock image. People laughing. (Kindle Media via Pexels)

Thursday

  • JAZZ ROOM: Wycliffe Gordon Quartet: Wycliffe Gordan is a renowned musician, composer, conductor and arranger whose work includes the arrangement of NPR’s “All Things Considered” theme song.
  • Don “D.C.” Curry: Don “DC” Curry is probably most widely recognized for his comedic acting role as the zany “Uncle Elroy” on the urban classics “Next Friday” and “Friday After Next.”
  • Wine Tasting Night at Urban District Market: Come to Urban District Market for a night of wine and charcuterie.

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

Kid’s Corner

  • Owl Prowl (Thurs.): Perfect for families with older children and adults alike, this after-dark adventure lets you experience the Raptor Trail. 
  • Beauty and the Beast in Concert (Fri.): Experience Disney’s beloved animated classic, overflowing with unforgettable characters and Academy Award®-winning music.
  • Schoolhouse Rock Live! (Sat.): Get ready to rock as the pop culture phenomenon hits the stage.
  • Charlotte Family Fun Day (Sun.): This family fun day will be filled with exciting activities and memorable experiences.

