Thursday
- JAZZ ROOM: Wycliffe Gordon Quartet: Wycliffe Gordan is a renowned musician, composer, conductor and arranger whose work includes the arrangement of NPR’s “All Things Considered” theme song.
- Don “D.C.” Curry: Don “DC” Curry is probably most widely recognized for his comedic acting role as the zany “Uncle Elroy” on the urban classics “Next Friday” and “Friday After Next.”
- Wine Tasting Night at Urban District Market: Come to Urban District Market for a night of wine and charcuterie.
Friday
- Lee Street Theatre Presents: “Silent Sky”: Lauren Gunderson’s “Silent Sky,” is a powerful story of a woman’s perseverance.
- Charlotte Checkers vs. Rochester Americans: Head to the Bojangles Coliseum to enjoy a hockey game.
- Tamra Simone + The Finna’s Live!: Vibe out with Tamra Simone + The Finna’s, as they celebrate their 1st anniversary with original music.
- Succulent & Sangria Workshop: This hour-and-a-half workshop comes with Drainage rock, soil, sand, and more.
Saturday
- Tamar Braxton: Love and War 10 Year Anniversary Tour: Jam out to this American R&B singer.
- Schoolhouse Rock Live! – Adult Night Party: Get a babysitter for the kids and grab a drink because this show is for adults only.
- Perennial: A Time-Based Endurance Run: This time-based running event is the perfect opportunity to hit your distance goals.
- Tequila Tasting: Enjoy an immersive tequila tasting of 4 different additive-free brands.
Sunday
- The Manhattans, featuring Gerald Alston with special guests The Delfonics: Get ready for an evening of timeless soul ballads like “Kiss and Say Goodbye” and La La Means I Love You.”
- Cultured Flow with Niché | Yoga Meets West African Culture: Participate in traditional African drumming, dance and song.
Kid’s Corner
- Owl Prowl (Thurs.): Perfect for families with older children and adults alike, this after-dark adventure lets you experience the Raptor Trail.
- Beauty and the Beast in Concert (Fri.): Experience Disney’s beloved animated classic, overflowing with unforgettable characters and Academy Award®-winning music.
- Schoolhouse Rock Live! (Sat.): Get ready to rock as the pop culture phenomenon hits the stage.
- Charlotte Family Fun Day (Sun.): This family fun day will be filled with exciting activities and memorable experiences.