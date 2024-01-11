The second location of The Pauline Tea-Bar & Apothecary is set to open Jan. 12.

The Black-owned tea bar offers various flavors and types of herbal tea, baked goods and an atmosphere known for its “woosah” element — space to relax.

Owner Sherry Waters opened the tea bar’s first location in Charlotte’s Camp Greene neighborhood in 2019. Named for her grandmother, Pauline’s opened a restorative space to help others connect and build community. The tea, baked goods, soft seating and overall serene environment help encourage relaxation and connection.

Visitors often describe Pauline’s as a place where they can decompress, and over the last four years, the tea bar has become a popular place for meetings, group conversations, and daily drop-ins for a soothing cup of tea.

In November 2023, Waters announced the expansion of the tea bar with a second location with the support of LISC Charlotte as part of the Fifth Third Bank Empowering Black Futures Initiative. The initiative has helped support businesses and organizations in the area and “enhance the opportunities” available to them on Charlotte’s west side, Joel Dancy told QCity Metro.

Outside Thirve Hub, The Pauline Tea-Bar & Apothecary. January 2024. (Courtesy of Sherry Waters)

The new location will operate Thrive Hub, a warmly renovated yellow house, at 1017 Beatties Ford Road.

Waters told QCity Metro the tea bar’s expansion will focus on community gatherings and highlight the history of Black-owned teahouses.

To celebrate her second opening, Waters has planned a weekend lineup of activities to highlight the full use of the space and her intentions for it, including a saxophonist, chair meditation, a history lesson, tea tasting, and more.

Here’s what to know for the opening

Friday, Jan. 12, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 13, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 12

10 a.m. – Tea bar opens

11:30 a.m. – Remarks from Sherry Waters, community supports and partners

12 p.m. – Archived history about the yellow house

12:30 p.m – Soothing sound bowl music

1 p.m. – Jazz saxophone performance

5:30 p.m. – Music performance

Saturday, Jan. 13

1 p.m. – Tea bar opens

1:15 p.m. – Chair yoga and mediation

2 p.m. – Gallery artist talk

2:30 p.m. – Music performance