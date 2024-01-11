When Swerlin Goodwin, a chef with a fine dining background, moved his family from Decatur, Ga., to Charlotte, he had the chance to make a name for himself in a new city and dreamed of opening a restaurant of his own.

In 2018, Goodwin opened the Ace of Spuds, a food truck that serves loaded baked potatoes and potato skins, alongside his wife Sandra and his daughter Saloan Dunlap.

It’s a family affair

For Dunlap, who will take over full ownership of the business soon, the opportunity to work and grow with her parents has been the most rewarding part of entrepreneurship.

“I’m grateful to be able to walk this journey with my parents and to have them grow with me as well,” Dunlap told QCity Metro. “I’ve always wanted my dad to be recognized as one of the greatest chefs, and although he’s not in a traditional space that honors that, I think his consistency and us making it this far means something is good.”

The experience has also given Dunlap the chance to teach a Food Truck 101 course at Central Piedmont Community College from all the knowledge she has obtained in the field.

Dunlap said one of her biggest lessons has been learning the value of time.

“When you run a business, you’re responsible for everything – the day-to-day operations, your benefits and paying your taxes,” she said. “It requires a large investment of time, which means you have to sacrifice it somewhere else.”

She also says that she’s learned to make the most of every moment. Even on her days off, she visits the food truck to spend time with her parents.

“I’m blessed to be able to show up [where they are] and get something to eat too.”

From Charlotte with Love?

In the next few years, before her father retires, Dunlap plans to bring her father’s dream of opening Ace of Spuds as a brick-and-mortar restaurant to life. Whether the aspirational homestyle kitchen will operate in Charlotte or in a neighboring town remains to be seen.

“We’ve taken a liking to Monroe, and Monroe has taken a liking to us,” said Dunlap. “Yes, Charlotte is a bigger market, but Monroe isn’t too far away for someone who wants to get a potato on the weekend.”

And Dunlap knows what her father’s cooking up is worth the drive.

Some of the bestselling potatoes at Ace of Spuds include Cajun shrimp, cheesesteak, and buffalo chicken ranch potatoes, Dunlap said, noting the concept’s uniqueness.

“No one else is making what my dad makes, and I can say that honestly. It’s how we survived the pandemic – and we’re still here.”

Follow @acesofspudstruck on Instagram or visit www.aceofspudstruck.com to see what the future holds.