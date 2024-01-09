Life in the QCity is an occasional feature that explores, in 300 words or less, what it means to be human while living in Charlotte.

Starting over. I never thought I’d find myself starting over in my 50s, but it seems to be happening to a lot of people all around, both men and women.

Relationships aren’t sacred anymore. Too much outside influence and a huge breakdown in communication. People are getting together just to avoid being alone but still unable to find happiness.

Divorce is hard, and dating in Charlotte is almost non-existent. There are so many things you have to learn after divorce and you’re doing everything solo. It’s exhausting, so I tried reinventing myself. For me, I returned to school to complete a college degree at a local HBCU. I’ve joined organizations and become a master at pursuing a passion for cooking I never knew I had.

It’s been rewarding, but I must admit it’s hard not sharing the joy of life’s experiences with a spouse.

To absorb some of my alone time during my lengthy commute each day, I’ve come to notice the dozens of relationship podcasts. I’ve never heard so many people, both young and old, having relationship problems. If a young person in their 30s can’t connect through chemistry and commonality, how should a person in their 50s ever find it?

So I say to those out here starting over like me: find something you’re passionate about and let that lead your life. Find value in yourself and your purpose, and then perhaps one day, that special person will discover you and all you have to offer.

At least, that’s my hope.

-Cheryl Moore, 54

