Charlotte City Council voted on several items at its first business meeting of 2024 on Jan. 8, including topics like renewable energy and lead-testing, among others.

Renewable energy

City councilmembers approved a solar energy program for the next twenty years.

Duke Energy’s Green Source Advantage Bridge program, a renewable energy program for large North Carolina clients, will allow the city of Charlotte to partner with a solar developer to develop a large-scale solar installation to reduce the amount of carbon emissions from the city’s energy use.

Of the three development proposals given to councilmembers on May 3, 2023, the South Davidson Solar Project proposed by Cypress Creek Renewables in Davidson County was chosen.

The project is expected to cost $1.169 million annually for twenty years.

Once operational, the South Davidson Solar Project is expected to produce approximately 151,536 MWh of renewable energy per year — more than 13,535 homes or planting over 1.7 million trees annually.

This new project is also projected to bring the city within 19% of its goal to fuel city fleets and facilities with 100% zero-carbon sources by 2030.

Lead-based paint

Councilmembers also voted to accept a federal grant to reduce the risks of lead-based paint.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development granted the city of Charlotte $3,573,037 through the Lead-Based Paint Hazard Reduction Grant for the testing, risk evaluation, control, and reduction of lead paint hazards in low-income housing.

According to the National Center for Healthy Housing, an estimated 39% of homes built in North Carolina before 1978 are at risk of containing lead-based paint, which can pose a health danger, especially to children six and under.

The City of Charlotte will fund LeadSafe Charlotte, a city program that assists low-income homeowners with addressing unsafe lead paint.

According to city council, the program will open to homeowners of single and multi-family dwellings and landlords with two or more bedrooms.

Over the next four years, LeadSafe Charlotte will use the funding to test more than 180 housing units for lead and remove lead hazards from up to 100 housing units.

Affordable housing

The city council also approved an affordable housing lease and an affordable housing lease extension.

The City Council approved a 60-year ground lease of 3.37 acres of city-owned property in June at Providence Road West and Ballancroft Parkway to support Evoke Living at Ballantyne, a multi-family affordable housing development.

At Monday’s meeting, councilmembers extended the ground lease term and affordability period to 75 years.

A 99-year ground lease of 1.73 acres of city-owned property, located at 7605 University City Boulevard, was also approved by councilmembers to be used as an affordable multi-family rental housing development.

The housing development, called The Merit Apartments, is proposed to consist of 68 units and will be a mix of affordable housing units.

The proposed unit mix is as follows: