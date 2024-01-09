It’s an annual tradition that highlights and applauds Charleston-area cuisine, offering flavors of the Lowcountry and cultural experiences to feed one’s soul. The Charleston Food + Wine Festival returns March 6-10 to offer a range of events, including in-restaurant brunches, lunches and dinners, walkabout thematic events, educational excursions, cooking classes, beverage workshops and a sampling experience at Riverfront Park.

The event was founded in 2005 to promote and elevate Charleston’s culinary brand, and it has grown to become a multi-day festival, garnering national and international attention. One can look forward to seeing and mingling with artists, mixologists, musicians, chefs and many others during the five-day event. In addition to highlighting food and drink, the festival serves as a platform to elevate the city and the Lowcountry communities.

This year’s celebration is expected to draw more than 270 chefs and culinary stars. For example, one will find Charlotte-based chef Reyana Radcliff of Your Braisen Chef in the Culinary Village, a cornerstone of the festival, where attendees will enjoy bites and plates, have the chance to sip rose and find new favorite beverages, with live music and a silent disco.

QCity Metro spoke with Radcliff and other Charlotte-area chefs participating about what they have planned for the event.

Reyaña Radcliff of Your Braisen Chef

QCM: Tell us about your career journey. How did you become a chef?

RR: My interest in cooking came at a young age, like 4 or 5, being in the kitchen making scrambled eggs or little things I was allowed to help with. My curiosity continued as a teen, learning basic techniques the New Orleans way with my grandmother, like making roux and gumbo and other traditional Creole dishes.

Then, in 2003, I started attending Johnson & Wales at the Norfolk campus. Since then, I have worked all stations on the line: hotels, country clubs, resorts, and corporate dining.

I started Your Braisen Chef in 2021. I love being a part of the local farmers market community, teaching kids in school about sustainability and North Carolina agriculture, and getting invited to cook at food and wine festivals!

QCM: What will you create for Charleston Wine + Food?

RR: I haven´t disclosed the dish to CW+F yet, but I can say that my dish represents the Carolinas’ homegrown agriculture!

QCM: What are you looking forward to about CW+F?

RR: I am looking forward to being a part of a larger culinary & beverage community at CW+F! The community here in Charlotte is phenomenal, with industry folks supporting each other and always showing respect to each other, and I can’t wait to do the same in Charleston. I will probably be entranced by all the glorious smells filling the air!

QCM: What does participating in CW+F mean to you?

RR: The CW+F means that I can represent Charlotte well with my craft while being a part of Charleston´s rich culture. I am excited to join fellow Charlotte chefs at a festival known for quality food, food education, and amazing beverage creations.

Oscar Johnson and Daryl Cooper of Jimmy Pearls

QCM: Tell us about your career journey. How did you become a chef?

Oscar Johson: Originally from Hampton, Virginia and became a chef several years after I graduated from culinary school, earned my first sous chef/leadership position working in hotels and private clubs. From there, I would later become the 2022 NCRLA Chef of the Year.

Daryl Cooper: I was raised in Newport News, Va., where I started cooking at a young age because my mother didn’t keep “grab and go” snacks readily available. I eventually turned this simple necessity to cook into my passion and career. I have worked in every sector of the food service industry, from fast casual dining to fine dining at country clubs. With 17 years in the culinary industry, I have developed a rustic yet elevated style of cooking using techniques I learned from family members, culinary school, and trial and error. I unapologetically incorporate “nose to tail” cookery in my culinary repertoire as I was raised in a “no waste” household and find creative ways to honor my African American roots through my food.

QCM: What will you create for Charleston Wine + Food?

OJ: For the “Shucked” oyster event, I will be making a dessert of “Sea of Companions,” oyster stout cake, oyster toffee sauce, lemon crème fraiche, and caviar.

DC: For the “Shucked” event, I will be creating a smoked plantain spoonbread with crab roe cream, pickled corn, and puffed sorghum. For the “Day Party,” I will present my interpretation of Creamed Chipped beef over Toast. However, instead of using dried beef, I will be drying out tuna sourced from Southern Breeze Seafood. I will also be making bread by turning the tuna bones into flour. The cream sauce will be made from turnips.

QCM: What are you looking forward to about CW+F?

OJ: I’m looking forward to networking and fellowship amongst the industry’s most talented chefs, mixologists, farmers, writers, and just all the good people.

DC: I’m looking forward to a relaxing weekend full of laughs and stress-free cooking amongst the great minds of the hospitality industry.

QCM: What does participating in CW+F mean to you?

OJ: Participating in this festival is just always refreshing to share knowledge with others, make some dope food, and rub shoulders with some G.O.A.T.s.

DC: Participating in this festival means that I am mentioned with some of the dopest and most innovative hospitality professionals this country has to offer.

Jamie Barnes of What the Fries

QCM: Tell us about your career journey. How did you become a chef?

Jamie B: I became a chef after attending Johnson & Wales University in Charlotte N.C. I grew up watching family cook and took a liking to it as a career after watching early Emeril Lagasse and late-night cooking infomercials.

QCM: What will you create for Charleston Wine + Food?

JB: I will be doing a sweet and savory brunch dish, Oxtail Marmalade on Bone Marrow Toasted Potato Bread w/ micro salad

QCM: What are you looking forward to about CW+F?

JB: I love catching up with some of the other chefs I follow on social media and see rarely. Also, attending the events and getting to sample some amazing chefs and mixologists. Charleston is an amazing place.

QCM: What does participating in CW+F mean to you?

JB: I enjoy the camaraderie with the chefs; helps keep me on point and on my A-game when I see what others are doing. I love being in a new area also and getting to have others enjoy my food. This is my third time, and I love coming. Beautiful city and people.

