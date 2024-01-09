Central Piedmont Community College has announced a new studio on campus for staff and students to use creative resources.

The studio, called The Art Hub, opened on Jan. 8 and offers easels, tables, bean bag chairs, a Cricut machine — a design and cutting tool — and space to host “artsy” events.

The Elizabeth Ross Art Gallery, an on-campus art gallery in the college’s Overcash Center, will open and maintain the space.

In addition to creative use, the college also plans to offer various workshops, allow student activity use for clubs and host special events throughout the year.

Student work will also be on exhibition in the space throughout the year to allow students to “build confidence” in their artistic journeys and to help them gain exhibition experience

. In a release sent Tuesday, the college shared that its students were active in the planning process for The Art Hub and worked collaboratively with gallery staff to envision it.

The Art Hub is located at 1206 Elizabeth Avenue inside the Overcash Center and is open Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and on Fridays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.