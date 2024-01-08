A new group event space, Sparkle Palace, opened near Charlotte on Jan 1.

The all-pink, brightly decorated space caters to “every girl’s dream,” owner Da’Les Hill, 29, told QCity Metro. It’s located at 324 Church Street North, Suite 6, in Concord, N.C.

Why it matters: As Charlotte’s commercial property costs continue to rise, more entrepreneurs seem to be seeking business homes outside the city. Areas like Concord, Gastonia, Matthews and Huntersville are attracting new talent.

At Sparkle Palace, Hill and her team offer an all-in-one party experience that brings what can only be described as “the princess treatment” to her guests.

Spa station for parties at Sparkle Palace. January2024. (Photo courtesy of Da’Les Hill)

In need of something ‘pink’

After moving back to Charlotte from Maryland with her husband and two daughters in 2022, Hill said she felt like something was missing.

“Our house in Charlotte didn’t have a basement, so my girls didn’t have a playroom anymore,” she told QCity Metro. Her idea for Sparkle Palace was born from that need.

“I’m a girl mom,” Hill said. “And I needed something sparkly and pink and girlie where I could just have fun with my girls. I figured if I had that problem, other moms might have it too.”

Hill said she knew Sparkle Palace was on the right track when her own daughters approved. She recalled working on the space before she opened. She said the one- and three-year-old were both pretty apathetic at first. “They didn’t really seem interested until I painted the [main] wall pink.”

She said their eyes lit up, and they’ve enjoyed being there ever since. “They love going to the venue. My three-year-old asks all the time, ‘Mommy, can we go play today?’”

For girls and women alike

Groups as small as three or as large as fourteen can expect a spa experience with pink throne chairs followed by princess-themed putt-putt, a royal fashion show fit with dress-up props and a pink carpet, cupcakes, photos and more.

Hill offers various themes for parties at Sparkle Palace, including a princess party, an art-themed party and a party with Barbie at the center. Parties range from $350 to $500, depending on the number of guests.

Hill said she was also inspired to do something for adults as well.

Owner Da’Les Hill inside Sparkle Palace in Concord. January 2024. (Photo courtesy of Da’Les Hill)

“So it’s just not for kids. We have options for women, too,” she said.

Sparkle Palace also offers paint and sips, candle-making, and custom body butter or oil-making activities for grownups, beginning at $65 per person.

There are also photo ops throughout the space, and guests can have a 360 photo booth.

She said outside birthday parties and other celebrations, the venue can be rented for photo shoots and private events for around $100 an hour.

Hill said she hopes to grow Sparkle Palace in the future. One day, she said, she wants to open multiple locations around the state and throughout the East Coast, in areas like Washington, D.C.