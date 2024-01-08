Vice President Kamala Harris will return to Charlotte on Thursday, Jan. 11 to discuss lowering rates of gun violence with educators, counselors, parents, gun safety advocates, and local and state leaders.

Harris also plans to announce new funding from the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act to increase access to mental health resources at schools nationwide, the White House shared in a press release.

The vice president will be joined by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

This will be her ninth trip to North Carolina since being sworn in. She visited Charlotte in June 2023 for the first anniversary of the overturning of Roe v. Wade and also visited Greensboro in September.