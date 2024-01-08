Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has announced a school closure for Tuesday, Jan. 9.

In a press release sent Monday afternoon, CMS shared that all schools will be closed due to possible hazardous weather.

An alert for “high wind gusts of 45-55 mph” in the area, along with heavy rain and “tornadic activity,” was issued by the National Weather Service.

According to the release, the weather could cause “hazardous conditions for bus transportation services and lead to safety concerns” for students and families.

After-school activities, sports and extracurriculars are also canceled.

There will be no remote learning.