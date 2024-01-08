Charlotte City Council will hold its first business meeting of 2024 tonight.

Much of the agenda focuses on aviation or airport business, but council members will also discuss affordable housing and two health-leaning items, among others.

One item, a solar energy program for large clients of Duke Energy through Duke Energy’s Green Source Advantage Bridge program, could bring the city closer to hitting its zero-carbon building goal.

Another item the council will discuss is a $3.5 million grant allowing the city to test more than 180 low-income housing units for lead paint. It will also support the removal of lead from up to 100 housing units over the next four years.

Check back tomorrow to find out if these items were approved.