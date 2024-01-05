The Carolina Panthers (2-13) host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8) for the season finale on Sunday.

Last week, the Panthers’ offense was scoreless against the Jacksonville Jaguars, losing 26-0.

The Buccaneers currently sit at the top of the division, with a playoff spot guaranteed if they win on Sunday. With a loss and a Saints victory, Tampa Bay will be eliminated.

The Panthers will look to play spoiler with nothing but pride to end the season.

The Panthers nearly pulled the upset in their last matchup with a final score of 21-18.

Running back Chuba Hubbard was a big x-factor with 104 yards and 2 touchdowns.

This will be Bryce Young’s last game of the season, and he will look to repeat the same offensive success the team had against the Packers 2 weeks ago.

Tampa has won 4 out of 5 games, and their offense has been very good. Former Panther and Buccaneer quarterback Baker Mayfield has thrown two touchdown passes in the last four games.

If Carolina expects to win, their defense has to slow down Tampa’s offense, and the Panthers’ offense must put up more points than last week.

Marcus predicts: Panthers by 3

His thought bubble 💭: “The team will be fueled to victory after the last week’s Tepper-drink-throwing incident.. lol.”

Jalon’s prediction: Panthers by 3

His thought bubble 💭: “The Panthers go out with a bang to upset their division rival.”