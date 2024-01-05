Two of the nation’s leading political leaders – Vice President Kamala Harris and U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries – are scheduled to attend events in Columbia this month commemorating the Martin Luther King Jr. federal holiday.

According to a news release, both will speak during “King Day at the Dome,” an annual event hosted by the South Carolina chapter of the NAACP.

Why it matters: On Feb. 3, South Carolina will be the first state in the nation to hold a Democratic presidential primary – a coveted position in what is expected to be a contentious campaign season.

During the 2020 primary season, Black voters in South Carolina handed Joe Biden his first big win on his way to securing the Democratic nomination and later the White House. U.S. Rep. James Clyburn, a close ally of the president, is also scheduled to attend the King Day events.

According to a schedule of events released by the NAACP, the King Day celebration will kick off with an 8:30 a.m. prayer service at Zion Baptist Church, where Jeffries will deliver the keynote address.

At 9:30 a.m., attendees will march to the South Carolina State House for a rally, where Harris is scheduled to address the audience.

The day’s theme will be “Ballots for Freedom, Ballots for Justice, Ballots for Change.” An NAACP spokeswoman told QCity Metro the event will be less about politics and more about encouraging the state’s residents to vote.

Meanwhile, the YMCA of Greater Charlotte said it will host an expected 1,200 people to its 30th Annual MLK Holiday Celebration at the Charlotte Convention Center, beginning at 8 a.m.

This year’s theme will be “The Future of the Dream Fulfilled by Unity and Collaboration.” The keynote speaker will be Dr. Tonya M. Matthews, president and CEO of the International African American Museum (IAAM) in Charleston, S.C.

Tickets to the Charlotte event, which includes the MLK Holiday Breakfast, can be purchased for $45.