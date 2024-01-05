Looking for events in Charlotte to celebrate civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. Day? Check out this list of local events happening next weekend.

Thursday

Exploring History: M.L.K. Celebration!

Celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with stories and activities for children ages 3 to 11.

This event will be held at the Allegra Westbrooks Regional Library at 2412 Beatties Ford Road.

Register here.

Friday

Divine 9 Panel Discussion

Members of the “Divine Nine” organizations will discuss their paths in leadership roles and provide keys to navigating success across several industries, including law, technology, finance and education.

The event will take place at Johnson C. Smith University in the Grimes Lounge from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Registration is not required.

Find out more about the panelists here.

Saturday

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. P.E.A.C.E. Basketball Showcase

This year’s showcase will be held at West Charlotte High School from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $10.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Parade

This annual parade features more than 100 community organizations, marching bands and step and drill teams and runs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The parade will march down Tryon Street, beginning at Ninth Street and ending at Stonewall Street.

Stevens Creek Nature Preserve and Center M.L.K. Trash Clean Up @ Cordelia Park

This a family-friendly volunteer event for ages 10 and up. Pre-registration is required by 1/10.

Monday

YMCA OF Greater Charlotte 30th Annual M.L.K. Holiday Celebration

The Y.M.C.A. of Greater Charlotte will hold its 30th Annual M.L.K. Holiday Celebration at the Charlotte Convention Center’s Crown Ballroom at 8:00 a.m.

This year’s theme is “The Future of the Dream Fulfilled by Unity and Co.” It will feature keynote speaker Dr.Tonya M. Matthews, the president and C.E.O. of the International African American Museum in Charleston, S.C.

Buy your .cket here..

Atrium Health Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Service

A brief service, including a wreath-laying ceremony, will take place at Marshall Park from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

​​M.L.K. Day Family Day Celebration at Levine Museum of the New South

The Levine Museum of the New South will celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a free, family-friendly celebration featuring children’s activities, performances and more.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 401 S Tryon Street.

M.L.K. Day 2024: Truth & Reconciliation

Listen to panel conversations addressing the truth of history from the perspectives of scholars, elders, and leaders from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture.

In addition, interact with local organizations’ leaders to learn about their missions and consider pledging a year of service with one to honor the objectives of the Day of Service.

If your organization is hosting an event for M.L.K. Jr. Day, please email editor@qcitymetro.