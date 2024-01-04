Thursday
- Ice Skating at the Whitewater Center: This ice skating experience is open to all ages and experience levels.
- Charlotte Job Fair: Connect and interview with potential future employers.
- Beginners Night: Learn the most basic components of chess with others at Resident Culture Brewing Company.
Friday
- Jazz at the Bechtler: A Tribute to J.J. Johnson, featuring Rick Simerly: This jazz show pays homage to the jazz trombonist composer and arranger J.J. Johnson with a special tribute to trombonist Rick Simerly.
- Charlotte Nite Street Market: This market includes 20 of the top local brands and businesses in the city, plus more.
- Gaymer Gathering: Elevate your gaming at this mix-n-mingle event, where diversity meets gaming.
Saturday
- Jason Jet with Ke’Andra: Jason Jet is a native of Iceland whose musical style is truly one-of-a-kind, while songwriter Ke’Andra started her musical journey in a country town in South Carolina.
- All Elite Wrestling: Collision: Brace yourself for an electrifying night of adrenaline-fueled excitement.
- “Poetic Justice”: Speakers, poets, actors, and artists will tackle themes of injustice including sexual abuse, domestic violence, police brutality, mental health and more.
Sunday
- Gratitude in the Garden: This silent walk will include meditative prompts around the practice of gratitude.
- The Candle-Making Experience: Immerse yourself in an aromatic symphony from a selection of curated fragrances, accompanied by wine and a personal charcuterie board.
- Forest Healing Hike: Experience tranquil moments within nature.
- Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Support Charlotte’s home team at the Bank of America Stadium.
Kid’s Corner
- Jurassic World Live Tour (Fri. – Sun): This exhilarating and unpredictable family show brings the wonder and thrills of Jurassic World to life.
- Mommy Daddy Bootcamp (Fri.): Parents can get fit with their kids at this boot camp designed for the entire family.
- Family First: Cyanotype Photography (Sat.): Participants will use plants, natural materials, painting techniques and photographic science to create prints.
- Kids Adventure Terrarium Workshop (Sun.): Bring the kids to experience the modern plant revival at a PlantHouse workshop.