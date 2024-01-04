Concerts
Jan. 13 – Tamar Braxton (R&B) | The Fillmore | Tickets $53+
Jan. 28 – Playboi Carti (Hip Hop, Rap) | Bojangles’ Coliseum | Tickets $49+
Jan. 11-12 – Wyclef Jordan Quartet (Jazz) | Booth Playhouse | Tickets $25+
Comedy shows
Jan. 11-14 – Don “D.C.” Curry | The Comedy Zone | Tickets $25+
Jan. 27 – Katt Williams | Spectrum Center | Tickets $64+
Other live shows, podcasts and more
Jan. 21 – Late Night w/ Lerr and Lionel (Live podcast, Comedy, Mature Content) | The Comedy Zone | Tickets $20+
Jan. 4-13 – “Cirque Du Soleil: Bazaar” (Circus Arts, Acrobatics) | Charlotte Motor Speedway | Tickets $36+
Jan. 13 – 28 – “Schoolhouse Rock Live!” (Musical) | Children’s Theater Charlotte | Tickets $17+
Jan. 19 – 29 – “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” (Musical) | Matthews Playhouse | Tickets $18+