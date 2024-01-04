An Atlanta-based Black-owned brewery is expanding to Charlotte. The Uptown location will open in February.

Hippin’ Hops Brew-Stillery will open at 650 E. Brooklyn Village Avenue on the ground floor of Savoy Apartments, owner Clarence Boston told QCity Metro. The “brew-stillery” is a combination brewery and distillery that will brew its own beer and make its own liquor.

“The idea for Hippin’ Hops was born here in Charlotte,” the former Charlotte resident told QCity Metro. “It was only right to bring it back home.”

Hippin’ Hops will be the first Black-owned distillery in Charlotte. It will also be the third Black-owned brewery currently operating in Charlotte since Weathered Souls Brewing Co., became the first when it opened in lower South End (LoSo) in 2022.

Boston opened the city’s second Black-owned brewery when he teamed up with Charlotte bar owner Orlando Botero to debut Another Brewery in NoDa last month.

What to expect

The 900-square-foot taproom features a 3,000-square-foot outside area that Boston said will include space for live music shows.

Hippin’ Hops brewing and distilling area. January 2024. (Courtesy of Clarence Boston)

Hippin’ Hops will also sell liquor, including vodka, rum, gin, moonshine and whiskey, Boston said, in addition to a craft cocktail menu.

He told QCity Metro Hippin’ Hops Brew-Stillery will not have a kitchen but plans to bring in food trucks.

Hippin’ Hops will have a soft opening on Valentine’s Day, followed by its grand opening on Feb. 16.